Their View: Virginia should outlaw traffic ticket quotas

Traffic laws must be enforced, and the state police should not shy away from doing so. Many drivers slow down just seeing blue lights on the side of the road, knowing that they are being watched.

But ticket quotas create a conflict of interest. When law enforcement is used to raise revenue for the state (and the purpose of such quotas is surely that), the state police forfeit any claim to be acting strictly on behalf of public safety.

Such “taxation by citation,” as the Institute for Justice calls it, inevitably leads to more anger and frustration on the part of the public and less trust in the police.

If ticket writing is solely based on clear infractions of the law instead of an imposed quota, the number written by state troopers will vary widely from day to day and month to month, depending on the behavior of the drivers they observe.

But the goal must always be to get that number ultimately down to zero — with all motorists on the road driving safely and obeying state law. And that goal is simply incompatible with giving troopers a strong personal incentive to pull people over and issue citations, even when they would otherwise not be inclined to do so.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, a former police officer and detective in Prince William County, is reportedly drafting legislation that would outlaw ticket quotas in the commonwealth. They are already illegal in California, Florida, New York and Texas, and state lawmakers should add Virginia to the list.