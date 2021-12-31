Their View | Virginia’s delegation sets an example for the nation

Democrats and Republicans working together? Sounds like we’ve dozed off and awakened decades ago, in an era when national politicians reached across the aisle to do something other than slap each other.

No, Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy are not likely to vacation together. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer don’t seem disposed to have a kind word for each other until one of the other of them expires.

There is a glimmer of hope on Capitol Hill, though, and it’s something about which Virginians should be proud.

According to Sen. Mark Warner, our state’s two U.S. senators (he and fellow Democrat Tim Kaine) and 11 members of the U.S. House of Representatives meet monthly to talk about how to address their state’s needs.

Warner, in a talk to a Hampton Roads group recently, said that every large state did this 30 years ago.

The only one that does it now is Virginia.