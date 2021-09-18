Their View: Virginia gets aid into the right hands

The General Assembly later also mandated, through legislation, that landlords could not evict tenants who were delinquent on rent because of job losses or similar COVID-related hardships unless the landlords had applied for pandemic assistance.

That modification came at this time last year, when Virginia revised its program to allow landlords to apply directly for aid on behalf of tenants. It might seem unfair that landlords should have to absorb that duty on behalf of tenants, but the problem was that many tenants were not applying on their own — because they didn’t know that relief was available, couldn’t navigate the application process, or faced some other barrier.

That feature expired this past summer but was renewed by the legislature in August.

Allowing landlords to file at least got rent money into their hands, and was one of the reasons the Virginia program was both more fair and more efficient than many other states’ efforts.

Housing advocates also said that Virginia faced the issue with an advantage over many other states because it already had been sensitized to the problem of evictions.

In 2018, a report by Princeton University prompted The New York Times, in a front-page story, to label Richmond the eviction capital of the country.