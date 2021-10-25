Their View: Vaccinate ages 5-11 now

The White House announced Wednesday that it is ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 if the Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer’s application for emergency use in early November.

The Biden administration said it has bought enough doses for all 28 million children in that age group and will work with state and local leaders to make the vaccine available at more than 25,000 pediatricians’ offices as well as hospitals, schools, pharmacies and community health centers.

Once the FDA gives its approval, California parents should move quickly to protect young children from the coronavirus.

The vaccines previously given the OK by the FDA are safe and protect people from a virus that has killed more than 13,500 Virginians, almost 16,000 Tennesseans and 728,000 Americans.

In late September the FDA began studying data collected in a trial that included more than 2,000 children. Pfizer officials said children were given two smaller doses of the vaccine than those given to those 12 and older. Pfizer reported that the smaller doses produced antibody responses that were comparable to those seen in a study of people 16 to 25 who received full doses. Pfizer also said the study showed similar side effects to those seen in adults, such as arm soreness and fatigue.