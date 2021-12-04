Their View | US health care system actually makes people even sicker

Even people with health insurance can be shut out of care if they don’t receive paid time off. Americans saw this early in the pandemic when many essential workers continued working while they were sick because they couldn’t afford to stay home. That was a major weakness in the country’s response to the coronavirus as well as with every other communicable disease.

Finally, Americans must reckon with health literacy. Doctors and researchers have long known that many people fail to get appropriate testing or treatment because they do not understand their doctors’ orders, or because they do not understand why the testing and treatment is important. Great efforts have been put toward simplifying forms and documents to improve patient understanding.

But when it really mattered, when a global pandemic swept the country and people desperately looked for information to protect themselves and their families, large portions of the public failed to get an accurate message.