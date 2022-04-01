Their View: Undercutting teachers won't fix education

Part of the fun of March Madness is criticizing coaches and their decisions. Despite the fact fans don’t really know what the coach is up against, or what he or she is trying to do, we feel compelled to deliver our unsolicited advice, often in elevated tones.

It’s all part of the game, and for the most part, it’s all taken with a grain of salt and a healthy dose of humor.

In other areas of life, however, this fan-type behavior isn’t fun or humorous. Adele Uphaus–Conner’s piece on March 27, “Why local teachers are leaving, and how they might be convinced to stay,” is a case in point.

“I think people needed someone to be angry at,” said teacher Maggie McCabe. “Teachers became public enemy no. 1. … I had to delete so many friends [on social media] because I couldn’t get up and do my job the next day because of how we were being talked to.”

Teaching has never been an easy profession, and many of the stressors they face are long-standing issues: relatively low pay; relatively high cost and time required to enter the profession (college degree, graduate work, and the licensing process); and high-stakes testing, which too often is used punitively as opposed to constructively.

Over the past year, however, those outside the profession — most notably parents and government leaders — have begun piling on.

Here in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s unfounded attacks on “inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, and [a need] to raise academic standards” has whipped parents into a frenzy.

School board meetings are often dominated by people literally screaming about their children being made to “feel guilty” by teachers talking about race. They also bemoan public schools they deem to be “failing” despite an abundance of evidence from both progressive and conservative education analysts who rate Virginia’s public schools overall as some of the better ones in the nation.

A recent American Psychological Association survey of 14,966 participants that includes 9,370 teachers, 860 administrators, 1,499 school psychologists and social workers and 3,237 other school staff members reveals just how much abuse educators are putting up with. For example, 29% of teachers surveyed reported being verbally abused by parents. That total was 40% for school administrators.

Parents aren’t the only ones lashing out. Students are also speaking out and acting out aggressively and in levels as startling as for their parents.

Whether this is linked to parents’ overall rising anger about curriculum, library books and other hot-button issues isn’t addressed by the study. Regardless, the point is made — teachers are on the receiving end of a lot of vitriol that most of us would never accept in our offices.

This abuse is leading to high numbers of teaching professionals quitting. Uphaus-Conner’s reporting reveals that teachers in both Stafford and Spotsylvania counties are leaving at a record pace. And those numbers may well grow before the beginning of the 2022–23 school year.

What is most concerning about all this is that, like fans at a sporting event, too often the ones complaining most loudly about teachers lack any real appreciation for the difficulties teachers face. And too often, these people are long on criticisms and short on solutions.

There are exceptions, thankfully. Bernadette Chimner has worked to lower the temperature around the content of library books in Spotsylvania County schools, for example, with her website bipartisanbookclub.com.

We could all take a lesson from her.

A teacher’s job is extremely demanding, and not just anyone can do it. To see how hard, one need look no further than the most prestigious, innovative teacher-training program in the country: Teach for America.

Founded by a student at Princeton University, TFA recruits only the very best students at America’s most prestigious universities to become teachers in America’s most challenging schools. The competition to earn a spot with TFA is fierce. Just 15% of applicants each year are accepted.

Given the extraordinary academic record TFA teachers must have, one would expect them to be highly successful in the classroom. In fact, attrition is a problem that has plagued the program from its beginning. Reasons vary, but TFA members’ inability to cope with students and the pressures of the job figures prominently in their quitting at much higher rates than traditionally trained teachers.

In North Carolina, for example, a survey of teachers by Public Schools First NC found that experienced, licensed teachers had an attrition rate of 7.9%. For TFA-trained teachers, that number was 29.6%. Beginning teachers also struggle, with an attrition rate of 9.75%.

No one is pretending that all teachers are perfect, no more than anyone would say that all military vets are virtuous or all doctors are trustworthy. In any large system, there are always bad apples. There are also mechanisms for dealing with them.

Teachers are not the enemy, and people sitting in the bleachers and yelling need to quit attacking the people who walk into the arena every day and do incredibly challenging work.

To those who feel they can do better, get licensed and do better. Today’s teachers — and school human resource officers — will welcome you with open arms.