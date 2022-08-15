Their View | Trump vs. the FBI

It may have been clumsy. It may have been politically inexpedient — in keeping with an attorney general who promised he wouldn’t play politics.

But there was nothing illegal or illicit about the warrant Attorney General Merrick Garland signed and the FBI served to search former President Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago. It was filed through proper channels months after Trump characteristically failed to respond to a subpoena by handing over the classified documents the Justice Department sought — the property of the American people. It was carried out by agents who avoided using sirens and arrived with weapons holstered. No announcement was leaked to the press. We might not have even learned about it had Trump himself not trumpeted it. Considering those factors, the search seems downright restrained.

The real problems with last Monday’s search of Mar-a-Lago is the rage it has engendered from supporters who seem to believe that Trump should be immune to the reach of the law and the wave of violent threats it has unleashed from the right — threats that are being encouraged by some Republican legislators and pundits, most likely in hopes of reviving the November red wave that looked like it might crash before reaching shore. These threats, laced with rhetoric about “rogue agents” and “Gestapo tactics” and other dangerous exaggerations of the far-right, have apparently already led to one armed attack on an FBI office in Cincinnati, resulting in the death of a man who, like many Jan. 6 insurrectionists, believed Trump’s lies. How many more are waiting in the wings?

They’ve also led to threats against the judge who signed the warrant, who was portrayed on Fox News Thursday with an obviously photoshopped image meant to undermine his authority and credibility.

We should all know better now than to play with such fire. We call on our state’s congressional delegation — and those currently running for office — to step forward and loudly, forcefully, condemn such dangerous rhetoric. For the good of the nation, they need to tell everyone to stand back and be patient.

After the judge unsealed the warrant Friday, at Garland’s request, we learned that the search was part of an investigation of Trump for possibly violating the Espionage Act, potentially removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. We’ll be learning more during the week about the justification for and implications of this investigation. Trump will have ample opportunities to offer a vigorous defense. Expect the “what about Hunter Biden” distractions to fly.

More troublesome than all of this is the almost-religious fervor that some still express for Trump, who in their eyes is infallible. This is a good time to remind readers of just who Donald Trump really is.

This is a man whose business dealings have often been sketchy. Multiple contractors have testified that he cheated them out of their work. His “university” settled three fraud lawsuits for $25 million in 2016 and his “charity” settled charges of rampant corruption for $2 million in 2018.

He bragged about sexually assaulting women and seducing married women. He has acknowledged cheating on each of his three wives.

As president, he was impeached twice.

He downplayed the seriousness of COVID to retain political advantage, likely contributing to hundreds of thousands of deaths. He took credit for others’ accomplishments, like the veterans health care bill signed into law by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

He lied about the results of the 2020 presidential election, schemed to overturn its results and encouraged a violent and deadly attack on the nation’s capitol that led to imprisonment for many of his supporters. He continues to lie about the election.

Trump sold himself to his adoring public as a mud wrestler who knew no bounds, followed no rules and would fight vindictively on their behalf. He has convinced them that opposing law and order is supporting law and order. His own attacks against people he disliked, from women to veterans, have been crude and dishonest. To hear his supporters complain now that he’s being unfairly persecuted is a lesson in cognitive dissonance.

This morally bankrupt liar is the chosen leader of the Republican Party.