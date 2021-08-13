Their View: Trump’s latest con victims are his own political donors

In what should qualify as the least surprising story of the year, it turns out former President Donald Trump is lying to his own political donors about what he’s using their money for. The ex-president has raised tens of millions of dollars toward the stated goals of challenging the last election and helping Republicans win in the coming midterms. So far, records show, he’s instead using it largely to pay his legal bills and is sitting on the rest. Anyone of any political persuasion who continues giving money to someone with an established con-artist history can’t say they weren’t warned.

Trump is currently perched on a political war chest of about $102 million, more than $80 million of which was raised in the first half of this year. Appeals from Trump’s multiple fundraising committees and affiliated entities ask donors to give, in part, so that Trump can continue fighting to overturn last year’s presidential election.