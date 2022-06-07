 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Their View: Trump mused about hanging Mike Pence

  • 0

Reports that then-President Donald Trump reacted favorably as the Capitol mob chanted “Hang Mike Pence” on Jan. 6, 2021, is a fresh reminder that Trump is, at his core, an aspiring anti-democracy strongman — one who still has a realistic prospect of winning the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

For years now, Republican politicians who support Trump, either tacitly or explicitly, have mastered the art of shrugging off these kinds of blaring red warning signals.

They shouldn’t be allowed to. For starters, every one of the 21 Missouri Republicans seeking the party’s U.S. Senate nomination should face demands from their audiences and the media to respond specifically to this, and to Trump’s continuing refusal to accept the judgment of voters in 2020.

Trump’s fury at Pence, his own vice president, stems from Pence’s refusal on Jan. 6 to invalidate Joe Biden’s election victory. Pence had no power to do so — the notion that a vice president could unilaterally hand the president (and thus himself) an unearned second term is constitutionally ludicrous on its face — but some of the more squirrelly characters around Trump fed his delusion. Pence, to his eternal credit, refused to even entertain this deeply un-American idea, thus drawing Trump’s public condemnation and the mob’s violent chants.

People are also reading…

That much has been long established. The new information, based on leaks from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, is that Trump, watching the melee on TV in the White House, remarked that perhaps Pence should be hanged.

Trump issued a statement denying the allegation, but coming from the most demonstrably dishonest president in America’s history, his denial means exactly nothing. The revelation came from a former White House staffer quoting Trump’s own chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who related Trump’s comment to others in front of witnesses. The witness (unlike Trump) testified under oath. Meadows has declined to comment but pointedly hasn’t denied it. Put it all together — along with what the country knows of Trump’s personality — and it probably happened.

Which should put the spotlight on former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long and Missouri’s other GOP Senate candidates. They and most of the field have either explicitly allied themselves with Trump (in the cases of Greitens and Long) or have notably refused to publicly disavow him.

The fact that Trump’s allies and enablers can pretend not to notice each new example of Trump’s unfitness for office is a measure of how the party has normalized his deeply abnormal behavior. As long as he remains a viable 2024 presidential prospect who offers his coattails to other Republicans, those candidates have an obligation to either disavow him, or explain how they can possibly defend him. With democracy at stake, silence shouldn’t be an option.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guest View: County and towns must start working together

The May 20 edition of the Herald Courier reported Abingdon Finance Director Steve Trotman informed the Abingdon Town Council that the town is heavily subsidizing recreation and fire protection services for Washington County residents and that fees will have to be raised soon to cover this deficit.

Their View | Gun safety middle ground means changes

Their View | Gun safety middle ground means changes

Sacrificing school children on an altar of assault weapons, like the AR-15 used to slaughter the children of Uvalde, ought to be an outrage that demands changes in access. If it isn’t, no steps forward exist, much less any middle ground.

Their View: 7,123 dead Virginians

An analysis of avoidable COVID deaths by a group of the country’s best schools of public health has put a cost on the ignorance of vaccine opponents and the politicians, such as Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who catered to them to get elected.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts