Their View: Traditional infrastruture investments will improve human outcomes

Earlier this year, the average cost of a new car crossed $40,000 nationally. Regardless of how much a driver pays for a vehicle, our roads are in disrepair. A February 2020 study by TRIP, a Washington nonprofit, said Richmond drivers lose roughly $1,500 per year due to added vehicle operating costs, traffic accidents and congestion delays. And don’t forget the environmental element, as transportation is a leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions. These observations beg the question: Should cars be more or less of a staple six years from now?

» Broadband: During the COVID-19 pandemic, going to work, the doctor or a class online has been second nature for some people. For others without reliable internet, the process has been — and, in some cases, continues to be — a nightmare.

In 2015, the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, a state-funded program that works with localities and providers to connect unserved areas, did not even exist. Since 2017, Virginia has awarded $124 million in grants, bringing more than 140,000 homes and businesses online.