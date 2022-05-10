Their View: Time to start focusing on housing solutions

Reports about housing costs continue to roll in, and none of them look particularly encouraging.

Many of the worrisome trends have to do with buying a home. Rising interest rates, labor and material shortages, questionable lending practices and plain old supply and demand are just a few of the issues that have sent housing costs soaring.

The real challenge, however, is in the rental market. The problems there are affecting two very different groups of people for different reasons.

First, there are our poorest citizens — households not earning the state’s average median income ($76,398, according to 2020 census data). There are two pending deadlines facing these renters.

The first is May 15, when the Virginia Rent Relief Program will stop accepting new applicants. The program, which began in June 2020, has received more than $1 billion in funding, through federal aid and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, to support low-income householders trying to keep their homes during the pandemic.

The second deadline is July 1, when all federal protections against evictions end. There is some fear that a wave of evictions, like the one last summer, is on the horizon. How bad it will be remains to be seen.

Hunter Mitchell, a property manager with Mitchell Properties in Fredericksburg, notes there are just a handful of tenants in the portfolio Mitchell Properties manages who are under rental protection programs.

This company is not necessarily serving high-end tenants. In fact, according to the average numbers Mitchell supplied to The Free Lance–Star, its properties tend to rent for less than the average in the Fredericksburg area.

Hopefully, what Mitchell Properties sees is representative of the region as a whole. If these poorer families lose their homes, they will face a nearly impossible task of finding another space to rent.

This brings us to the second challenge. Rent prices are soaring in our region and across the nation.

A Washington Post analysis of rents shows that since 2019, they are up:

» 15.6% in the city of Fredericksburg (average rent: $1,555)

» 17.4% in Stafford County (average rent: $1,634)

» 20.4% in Spotsylvania County (average rent: $1,579)

In central Virginia, only Henrico County (22.6%, $1,408) saw a steeper rise than Spotsylvania, though Chesterfield County (20.2%, $1,449) was close.

What is driving this surge? Kim McClellan, public policy director at the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors, pointed to the collapsing supply of homes to purchase.

She noted that in January 2020, there were 1,149 homes on the market in our region. This was considered a seller’s market, and agents then were concerned about the lack of properties to sell, McClellan said.

Fast-forward to March 2022, and there were just 562 homes on the market.

“People who would be buying homes are now in the rental markets,” she said. “This is putting upward pressure on rents.”

She is hearing stories about people offering apartment property owners more than the listed monthly rental price.

What’s the short-term fix?

Right now, there isn’t one. McClellan said that even if every building restriction on the books were lifted, the builders couldn’t build homes fast enough.

In addition, there are supply chain problems, making materials hard to acquire. And finally, there simply aren’t enough workers in the labor market to build the houses.

This isn’t the first time community members have faced this issue, of course. Over the past 20-plus years, these cycles have occurred a few times, though circumstances possibly were not as severe as now.

While developing short-term solutions, government leaders need to be thinking about longer-term needs. A recent Stanford Social Innovation Review article has some good starting points:

» Remove regulatory barriers at the local, state and federal levels to allow more homes and apartments to be built;

» Use innovation to build faster, such as melding traditional framing methods with modular technology;

» Encourage innovative financing instruments, like low-cost insurance as an alternative to cash security deposits;

» Work with renters to improve their financial standing and prepare for homeownership;

» Use existing housing and land to create more opportunities; and

» Preserve, and intentionally build, affordable housing for people.

But the most important piece of advice the SSIR has is this: “[I]t’s a mistake to spend all our time talking about the problems. With the focus on solutions and innovation, it is possible to identify marvelous creativity at the ‘grassroots level.’”