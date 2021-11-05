Their View: Thinking about a wait-and-see approach to COVID vaccine for kids? Don't, says this doctor.

We know COVID-19 can result in serious illness, and ultimately many adults who did not get vaccinated became gravely ill and requested the vaccine too late. While most of the COVID-19 cases in children have been mild, an increasing number of children has been hospitalized during the delta variant surge. In the past six weeks, children accounted for more than 1.1 million cases of COVID-19. Children can develop serious complications, including a dangerous condition referred to as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). Some also suffer long-haul symptoms. Therefore, it’s important to vaccinate children as soon as the vaccine is available.

Data submitted to the Food and Drug Administration detailing the safety and efficacy of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5-11 indicate that the vaccine was nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic disease in this age group. That’s excellent news, but we should keep in mind that it takes weeks for a full immune response to build in the body after the second dose. Time is of the essence for anyone planning winter travel and family gatherings. We’re all eager to get back to normal, with fewer masking and social distancing protocols.