Their View | There’s no need to fix what isn’t broken in Virginia

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner has on multiple occasions expressed frustration with his Republican colleagues for their refusal to support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act when these bills came up for a vote last month.

“In 2021, we had the biggest turnout ever in Virginia,” Warner said during a media question and answer session in January. “A lot of that was due to lots more early voting, early voting on weekends, the ability to use drop boxes, and that helped the Republican candidates, both at the statewide level and in the House of Delegates.”

Indeed, all evidence indicates that easier access to voting allowed the GOP to wrest control of state government from the Democrats. Gov. Glenn Youngkin himself embraced early voting — “We’ve been encouraging all Virginians to come vote, vote early,” he said in October, while in the process of casting his own early vote — and his strategy worked out great, with a record turnout deciding in his favor … which makes it doubly curious that such a huge flock of Republican-sponsored bills to undo that access has gathered in the House of Delegates.

Two from Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, would have especially sweeping consequences. House Bill 35 would repeal “no excuse” absentee voting, such that voters would once again have to provide specific government-allowable reasons for not voting in person. The permanent absentee voter list created last year would be dispensed with.

A sister piece of legislation, HB 34, would end the use of ballot drop boxes.

It is perhaps of note that in the Virginia Senate, Campbell’s bills have the support of Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who has described herself as “Trump in heels” and who claimed without providing any supporting evidence that Democrats were cheating in the 2021 elections. Chase spoke at former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, though she says she did not take part in the riots that followed inside the U.S. Capitol.

Campbell, for his part, signed a Jan. 5, 2021, letter sent to former Vice President Mike Pence by state Del. David LaRock, R-Loudoun, requesting that Pence “nullify” Virginia’s 13 Electoral College votes for Biden. The letter claimed that “numerous changes to the laws of Virginia enacted in the 2020 Session of the Virginia General Assembly led to greatly increased opportunities for massive voter fraud and election fraud.”

Hold that thought.

Two more bills sponsored by Republicans, essentially duplicates, would make it so that voting in-person with an absentee ballot must take place within the two weeks prior to the election. Two more duplicate bills would once again make possession of a photo ID the requirement for casting a vote. Other allowable forms of ID such as a utility bill, bank statement or government document containing the name and address of the voter would be banished, and even an expired license won’t make the cut. One of those bills, for good measure, also seeks to repeal the permanent absentee voter list. And there are more bills beyond these.

As of this writing the bills we’ve highlighted are still alive in the House, though it seems unlikely they will survive long in the Democrat-controlled Senate, if they make it that far.

(Ironically, one election reform bill that had bipartisan backers, a proposed ban on campaign contributions by public utilities like Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power, has already met a quick bipartisan death in Senate and House committees.)

It would be one thing if the voting reforms passed by the General Assembly while Democrats were in charge had in fact brought about an uptick in voting errors or outright voter fraud. But a state risk-limiting audit of Virginia’s 2020 election found the probability of error to be less than a thousandth of a single percent, a fraction so tiny that in practice it might as well be zero. The audit performed on the 2021 election has also certified the accuracy of the results at more than 99%.

As Warner put it, “our elections are secure.”

The 2020 changes all worked out fine, more people participated in the 2021 election than ever, Republicans reaped the reward, and some of their number at least still want to cut off their own noses out of some strange involuntary instinct. The oft-repeated conventional wisdom that increased voter turnout helps Democrats got stood on its head this past November.

In Warner’s January talk, he expressed alarm at efforts to undermine future election results in other states. “There is huge concern where you see some of these states saying, ‘We’re going to turn over to the state legislature, a partisan entity, who gets to determine who won the state’ — not an independent election board, or (you see) some of that even taking place at the county level, where the local election officials, often always bipartisan, always independent, are going to get pushed aside.”

May that not happen in Virginia. There’s no need to fix what ain’t broke.