Their View: The war on terror will not be over after Afghanistan

Biden hardly is the only president to blame for this mess. There is no question that President Donald Trump’s intemperate deal with the Taliban reduced the options open to his successor, not least because it signaled to the Taliban that all it had to do was sit and wait. By telegraphing a lack of U.S. will to continue to work with allies to protect freedoms in Afghanistan, the Afghan government and its security forces were further weakened. Hence the rapid collapse.

So while it’s surely tempting for Republicans to use this debacle for political gain and to try to render the Biden presidency a single-term affair, the reality is that the mistakes here have been bipartisan. And few Republicans have openly repudiated the Trump deal.

For centuries, Afghanistan has been a quagmire for nations such as Britain, Russia and the United States. Biden’s belief that it had to end, that it was not worth more American lives over many more years, is entirely defensible.

But now he has to face, and own, the inconvenient truth that terrorists love to fill a power vacuum. They cannot be allowed to prevail. And the fight against them will need to be waged not just by the U.S. but by its long-standing allies. Biden’s rhetoric needs to become more inclusive of those allies.