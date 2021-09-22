Their View: The Philadelphia miracle continues to persevere

Patrick Henry took one look at the proposed convention — meant to take up the shortcomings of the 1781 Articles of Confederation — and refused to participate, saying he “smelt a rat.”

Well, Friday marked 234 years since that rat of a gathering produced the “miracle of Philadelphia,” when the U.S. Constitution emerged from a closed-door convention of American notables.

Accordingly, the nation is celebrating Constitution Day, and what do we make of that?

For starters, the “miracle” refers to the fact that it got done at all. Remarkable it was that “so many different states,” Washington wrote in amazement to Lafayette, “… in their manners, circumstances, and prejudices, should unite in forming a system of national government, so little liable to well-founded objections.”

As miracles go, it was mixed. It represented a compromise on questions — slavery, most prominently — that did not really lend themselves to compromise, a reality that would be brutally clarified in the years coming.

So, in a sense, the Constitution worked and didn’t. Not just on that vexing question but on many others.