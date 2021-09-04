Their View: The end of America’s longest war — and our duty to the Afghan people

Tragically, many more — at least tens of thousands more — are still stuck in Afghanistan, fearful that schools, freedoms, opportunities and safety will vanish.

The images of Afghans running alongside military planes — and in at least two cases, falling from a military plane as it took off — will never fail to horrify and shock us.

We agree with the difficult, essential decision to end this war. The truth is, 20 years of ruinous conflict in Afghanistan and Iraq have left America weaker, not stronger. Terrorism and extremism, both foreign and domestic, remain major threats to our national security, but far greater threats loom over the long term: China’s challenge to American economic dominance, the unpredictable impacts of a warming atmosphere and pandemics like the COVID-19 crisis that has shut down much of the world over the past 18 months.

Attention must now turn from the folly of the war to the moral imperative to help the Afghan people.