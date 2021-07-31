Their View: The ‘big lie’ about an urban-rural vaccine divide

The one lie we know about — the dangerous canard that somehow last year’s presidential election was fraudulent. All the Republicans who have enabled some piece of this lie, such as by voting to set aside the actual election results or staging next week’s ridiculous “election integrity rally” in Lynchburg, have set the country on a path toward a dark and terrible place that will make the events of Jan. 6 look like child’s play. They will bear the opprobrium of history if we ever get there. Fortunately, there’s still time to turn away from that lie, by calling out and isolating the self-serving Donald Trump and his conspiracy-theory acolytes, something far too Republicans have had the courage to do.

The other lie is perhaps even more dangerous, because it’s killing people right now, and runs the risk of killing even more people in the short term. That lie is the assertion that the nation’s vaccine divide is between liberals and conservatives, because urban areas and rural ones. There is some truth to this, which helps make it believable, but the reality is the vaccination hesitancy is only in some rural areas, not all. This is a critical difference. If there are any vaccine-hesitant people who think their reluctance to get vaccinated somehow is part of their rural identity, the statistics prove them wrong, because there are lots of rural areas across the country where vaccination rates are just as high, if not higher, than urban areas.