Their View: The ‘big lie’ about an urban-rural vaccine divide

Americans — at least some of them — are falling for two big lies.
The one lie we know about — the dangerous canard that somehow last year’s presidential election was fraudulent. All the Republicans who have enabled some piece of this lie, such as by voting to set aside the actual election results or staging next week’s ridiculous “election integrity rally” in Lynchburg, have set the country on a path toward a dark and terrible place that will make the events of Jan. 6 look like child’s play. They will bear the opprobrium of history if we ever get there. Fortunately, there’s still time to turn away from that lie, by calling out and isolating the self-serving Donald Trump and his conspiracy-theory acolytes, something far too Republicans have had the courage to do.
The other lie is perhaps even more dangerous, because it’s killing people right now, and runs the risk of killing even more people in the short term. That lie is the assertion that the nation’s vaccine divide is between liberals and conservatives, because urban areas and rural ones. There is some truth to this, which helps make it believable, but the reality is the vaccination hesitancy is only in some rural areas, not all. This is a critical difference. If there are any vaccine-hesitant people who think their reluctance to get vaccinated somehow is part of their rural identity, the statistics prove them wrong, because there are lots of rural areas across the country where vaccination rates are just as high, if not higher, than urban areas.
We’ve pointed out before that partisanship isn’t a true dividing line. Roanoke County voted 59.9% for Donald Trump while Roanoke city voted 61.8% for Joe Biden — yet the county is better vaccinated than the city. In the county, 63.6% of all adults are fully vaccinated. In the city, the figure is 53.8%. So it’s not strictly ideology.
We’ve also pointed out before that some rural counties in Virginia — Republican-voting rural counties, although that’s usually redundant — are more vaccinated than some Democratic-voting suburbs. In Lancaster County, by the Chesapeake Bay, 66.8% of all adults are fully vaccinated. That’s higher than Arlington at 63.5%. Botetourt County is rural and Republican and its adult vaccination rate is 57.3%; higher than Richmond, which is Democratic and urban and whose adult vaccination rate is 50%. The question remains why a specific set of rural counties — almost entirely in Southwest and Southside Virginia — are so low. The lowest is Lee County, where only 34.9% of adults are fully vaccinated, just below Carroll County (37.3%) and Patrick County (37.9%). Is this a hesitancy problem or an access problem or both? Or something else entirely?
We can now offer some national context that underscores our point — that the vaccine divide isn’t a purely urban and rural divide, and it’s not purely partisan, either.
The good news is that Southwest and Southside Virginia, however laggard they be compared to other Virginia localities, aren’t the worst in the country. There are rural parts of the South and Midwest that are far worse. In Slope County, North Dakota, only 11% of all adults are vaccinated. In Miller County, Arkansas, only 12% are. In Cameron Parish, Louisiana, only 16% are. There are lots of other counties where the rates are in the teens or 20s. If we have another lockdown, it will be because of places like that.
But then there are some rural counties that are quite different. Presidio County, Texas is along the Rio Grande in west Texas. Its adult vaccination rate is somewhere in the 80% range — we’re not entirely sure where because Texas only reports statistics for those 12 and up, not 18 and up, but 89% of those in that age range have been fully vaccinated. That’s higher than any place in Virginia, and one of the highest in the country.
Now, perhaps Presidio County doesn’t fully prove our point because it’s the rare rural county that votes Democratic, casting nearly 66% of its votes for Biden.
So if you’re a Republican-voting rural resident in, say, Southwest or Southside Virginia, looking for a comparable county, you won’t be looking in Presidio County. However, you might look to Hamilton County in the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York. This is a county that went 64% for Trump, making it a stronger Trump county than many localities in Southside Virginia (just not Southwest Virginia). It’s also a county where 85% of adults are fully vaccinated — a higher rate than anywhere in Virginia. Our most-vaccinated locality is Albemarle County, where 72.3% of all adults have been fully vaccinated.
Politically, Hamilton County, New York might come closest to our Amherst County, which cast an almost identical percentage for Trump. But where Hamilton is 85% fully vaccinated, Amherst is only 48.2%.
Those on the left (or anywhere else) who say the vaccination problem is with Trump voters are simply wrong but some pro-Trump rural counties are quite eager to get jabbed. We can’t begin to list them all but here are a few examples:
Aroostook County, Maine voted 59% for Trump; its adult vaccination rate is 63%. Politically, one of its twins in Virginia would be Lunenburg County — yet the vaccination rate there is only 48.1%. Why would two counties that voted exactly the same way for president respond so differently to the vaccine? Clearly, something more is going on here than politics. Put another way, rural, pro-Trump Aroostook County, Maine is behaving on vaccinations more like suburban, pro-Biden Prince William County, Virginia. They have different politics but the same vaccination rate.
So let’s dispense with the broadbrush against all rural areas and try to figure out what it is that is keeping some of them from doing their part to fight this virus.
Just in case any Southerners find it hard to identify with conservative rural counties in upstate New York and Maine, can we find conservative rural counties in the South that are posting strong vaccination rates? We cited some here in Virginia, but let’s look beyond our borders. Hyde County, North Carolina voted 57% for Trump — and has 61% of its adults fully vaccinated. An electoral twin in Virginia would be Mecklenburg County, where only 49.3% are fully vaccinated. West Feliciano Parish, Louisiana voted 62% for Trump, and has vaccinated 79% of its adults. Politically, that’s close to our own Covington, which voted 61% for Trump yet has vaccinated only 47.8% of its adults.