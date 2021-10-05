Their View: Stop being selfish. Get the vaccine.

This one’s hard. I rarely write scorching commentaries. This will have to be the exception.
Frankly I’ve had it, and I assume it’s not just me.
How much patience is warranted for the unwilling, uninformed and terminally obstinate to drop the freedom meme and join the rest of us?
At the moment, it’s COVID, but let’s admit it. This attitude is nothing new. We’ve been swimming in this toxic stew for decades.
So yes, you need to get your vaccination; you’re being incredibly selfish not to. No, you have no freedom to infect others. That’s assault by any measure of the offense. Doing it intentionally or, worse, pulling masks from the faces of more responsible people is tantamount to battery, whether it meets the legal definition or not. This has to stop!
How we got here is no mystery. There is a faction, almost entirely within the so-called conservative movement, that places individual freedoms above all else.
Why is easy enough: it appeals at a visceral level to the lowest common denominator of our being. People like the Mercers and Kochs (fossil fuels), the Sacklers (opioids) and the Sinclairs and Murdochs (right-wing media) know a gold mine when they see one.
Politicians, being typically risk-averse (feel free to use the word “cowardly” if you prefer), go along even when they disagree. Nearly five decades of this led us here. So what now?
First, we need to beat the pandemic. There may be worse threats out there, but this one is acute and present. The solution is simplicity itself because we’ve been here before: mandate vaccinations.
This is fully legal. The Supreme Court ruled on this in 1905 when Boston mandated the smallpox vaccine. To attend public schools, children must be vaccinated for polio, mumps, rubella, diphtheria and tetanus (among others).
If a vaccine had been available for the Spanish Flu of 1918, you can bet it would have been required as well. It should be mandatory for anyone in the public engaged in working, shopping or leisure activities — no exceptions.
There will be howling, but the herd immunity level will be achieved quickly (estimated at roughly 80% fully vaccinated), and the pandemic will be history.
Assuming we can actually climb that mountain, then it behooves us to look at the other critical threats we face, and plan to address them as well. Global warming is here and won’t be negotiated away.
The go-slow march we’ve been on is already baking in a lot of bad results because stopping bad practices doesn’t miraculously lead to redemption.
Once the carbon dioxide is in the atmosphere, its effects continue until it’s removed — a process more easily described than performed.
We also have racial and class inequities that are both holding us back as a nation and threatening unrest to boot.
These are trickier to address, but raising pay on the bottom 80% and raising taxes on the top 5% is a good start.
Changing minds and feelings I leave to the millennials and the generations that follow. I think the rest of us older folks are too broken to lead on that. And there are other issues, such as the proliferation of firearms, which will require no less diligence.
Too ambitious? Probably, yet the alternatives are bleak.
As Winston Churchill noted about us, we’re going to do these things eventually, but we have to try everything else first.
Well, that’s what we’ve been about all these decades. Hopefully, we’re finally there.
David Horn is a retired engineer living at Smith Mountain Lake.