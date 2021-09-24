Their View: State sends mixed message on drinking

ABC has had such a successful year, in fact, that it also increased sales to privately owned licensed establishments by 5.6% in fiscal 2021.

With ABC’s profits at a record high, maybe this isn’t the time to ask why the state government is still running a chain of 395 liquor stores some 88 years after the repeal of Prohibition in 1933. Virginia is one of just a handful of states that has a monopoly on the sale of distilled spirits, while it oversees the sale of beer and wine.

The money the agency contributes to state coffers helps pay for various education and health programs.

But if these programs were as successful as its retail stores, we would expect to see a steady drop in alcohol sales, since heavy drinking is associated with a variety of serious health conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, depression, dementia and cirrhosis.

Also last year, nearly a third of all traffic deaths in Virginia involved alcohol-related crashes and more than 14,000 people were convicted of driving under the influence.

The Virginia State Police arrested 59 impaired drivers on Virginia’s highways just during this month’s three-day Labor Day weekend.