 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Their View: State sends mixed message on drinking
0 comments

Their View: State sends mixed message on drinking

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Edit ABC Photo

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced its retail sales increased 14.7% and its total revenue reached $1.4  billion for fiscal 2021. Ironically, just as ABC was announcing record sales and profits, Gov. Ralph Northam was also announcing the 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI campaign.

 Eric Taylor/Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority

Business is apparently still booming at Virginia’s ABC stores.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced its retail sales increased 14.7% and its total revenue reached $1.4 billion for fiscal 2021 — for a total profit of $616.4 million, which was $71.1 million more than the state-run liquor stores made during fiscal 2020.

Virginians may recall that the ABC stores were considered “essential retail” under Gov. Ralph Northam’s March 23, 2020, COVID Executive Order 53 and allowed to remain open, although they operated under reduced hours and limited capacity to 10 customers at a time.

The same executive order closed down “restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms” where patrons were likely to buy alcoholic beverages, so ABC stores had what’s called a competitive advantage, especially since there’s reportedly an ABC store within 10 miles of 92% of all Virginians.

“The resourcefulness and dedication of our ABC teammates, especially those in retail and distribution, enabled us to overcome tremendous challenges to achieve a record-breaking year,” ABC’s CEO Travis Hill said. “Leveraging our flexibility as an independent authority and the creativity of our employees, we have become nimbler and more customer-focused, enabling us to better serve Virginians at the highest level for decades to come.”

ABC has had such a successful year, in fact, that it also increased sales to privately owned licensed establishments by 5.6% in fiscal 2021.

With ABC’s profits at a record high, maybe this isn’t the time to ask why the state government is still running a chain of 395 liquor stores some 88 years after the repeal of Prohibition in 1933. Virginia is one of just a handful of states that has a monopoly on the sale of distilled spirits, while it oversees the sale of beer and wine.

The money the agency contributes to state coffers helps pay for various education and health programs.

But if these programs were as successful as its retail stores, we would expect to see a steady drop in alcohol sales, since heavy drinking is associated with a variety of serious health conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, depression, dementia and cirrhosis.

Also last year, nearly a third of all traffic deaths in Virginia involved alcohol-related crashes and more than 14,000 people were convicted of driving under the influence.

The Virginia State Police arrested 59 impaired drivers on Virginia’s highways just during this month’s three-day Labor Day weekend.

Ironically, just as ABC was announcing record sales and profits, Gov. Northam was also announcing the 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI campaign.

The campaign is aimed at getting Virginians not to drive after drinking the booze the commonwealth is more than happy to sell them.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our View: Make plans to close landfill if gas wells fail
Editorial

Our View: Make plans to close landfill if gas wells fail

If the gas wells currently being installed at the Bristol, Virginia landfill don’t show quick results in greatly reducing the stench coming from the poorly planned landfill, City Council should begin making other plans for its trash and come up with a timeline to shut it down.

Editorial

Their View: Considering ivermectin? Enroll in clinical trial

Nearly every major medical organization has warned against self-medicating with ivermectin. Credible medical research does not currently support a benefit. But if you’re thinking about giving it a try, consider a far safer alternative: enrolling in a clinical trial.

Our View: It’s time to reconsider. Get vaccinated.
Editorial

Our View: It’s time to reconsider. Get vaccinated.

It’s time for everyone who has not yet received the vaccine to take a minute and rethink their position on this issue and take the vaccine. It truly could be a life or death decision not only for yourself, but for your families and our community as well.

Editorial

Their View: If you love Trump, get vaccinated

Trump authorized Operation Warp Speed, the $10 billion partnership to spur development and production of vaccines and the signature accomplishment of his presidency. Those who believe Trump is among the greatest of presidents should honor his legacy by rolling up their sleeves.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts