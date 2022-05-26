Their View | Spare the platitudes of ‘thoughts and prayers’ and ‘freedom’; we need action now

Spare us your “thoughts and prayers.”

Don’t bother with your tortured interpretations of the Second Amendment.

And forget talking about “freedom.”

Rather, when you go home tonight, look your wife and children in the eyes and tell them you’re OK with living in a society where you’re willing to trade off their lives for the right to walk around armed to the teeth.

According to American Gun Facts, hardly a left-leaning anti-gun group, there are 120 firearms for every 100 U.S. citizens. The next closest country? The Falkland Islands, which most Americans probably couldn’t find on a map, with 62 guns per 100. The next-closest Western nation on that list? Canada, with 37.1 per 100.

What possible reason could exist for there to be more guns than people in any nation?

Safety? According to the Facts Institute, the United States is certainly safer than places like El Salvador, Honduras, and Venezuela when considering the number of homicides annually. Of course, those are nations where law and order has all but collapsed. But compared with Western European nations and Canada? We are bringing up the bottom of the pack. By a lot.

Hunting? No one is arguing people shouldn’t be allowed to hunt. But handguns aren’t exactly popular choices for shooting a deer. Handguns are, however, the weapon of choice for most gun owners.

Fear? Has it ever dawned on those walking around sporting weapons that the families in the stores with you and not armed are the ones who should be afraid? Do you really believe that if they’re afraid, then they should go out and buy a gun to feel safe?

At least the members of law enforcement and military are trained in firearm use. Walk into a restaurant and see someone with a pistol in tow, and you have no idea if that person has any knowledge of how to use that firearm. Or is mentally stable enough to use good judgment.

Why do we continue to insist that it’s OK to give anyone a gun at any time with little more than a cursory background check? If that? And yet, we have strict licensing laws for just about every other aspect of our lives.

When will we finally admit that there is a connection between this outrageous number of guns in our society and these endless mass shootings and murders and suicides that we see rolling across our screens day in and day out?

If the brutal murder of 26 people — 20 of them school children with their entire lives before them — at Sandy Hook Elementary School a decade ago didn’t shock you into thinking there is something terribly out of balance in a country with more guns than citizens, what could?

Santa Clarita, California, 2019?

Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 2019?

Santa Fe, Texas, 2018?

Parkland, Florida, 2018?

Marshall County, Kentucky, 2018?

Aztec, New Mexico, 2017?

Do we really need to go on?

Yes, we do.

Yesterday in Uvalde, Texas, an 18-year-old walked into an elementary school and ended the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Twenty-one individuals looking forward to summer vacation. Twenty-one people making plans for the next stage of their lives. Twenty-one people who won’t be home for dinner tonight because we as a nation feel compelled to rage against the murder of the unborn, but don’t care about the children who are walking on the streets out in front of us.

Look in the eyes of the mothers and fathers of those 19 children and tell them that their children’s blood is the price we pay to carry firearms.

Look in the eyes of the family of the teacher who died, and tell them that person knew the risk when they took the job.

We will not pretend the solution is simple. We do believe that a patchwork of state laws isn’t the answer. There must be a federal response that keeps track of who owns guns and, more importantly, who shouldn’t.

Yes, it will be a difficult discussion and a heavy lift. It should be. But it’s much easier than looking in the eyes of those who have lost loved ones to gun violence and telling them that’s the price we pay for freedom.

Spare us.

We’ve had enough.