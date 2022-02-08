Their View: Some bills worth rooting for this session

Here’s a few of the bills we are rooting for, proof that there’s plenty more going on in government than culture war dramatics. We hope they make it to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk, as they are worthy of his signature.

Senate Bill 724: From the western corner of Southwest Virginia, Todd Pillion, R-Washington, has sponsored legislation that would require school boards to catalog the addresses of students who do not have broadband access. The resulting reports would be submitted annually to the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development through 2025.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw the state’s shortage of broadband in rural communities into stark relief, and at this point no entities have a better sense of where the need lies than the school districts, which had to figure out virtual learning on the fly.

As the state makes use of federal COVID-19 relief funds to spread the reach of broadband — with a goal of universal coverage in 2024 — this tool would help pinpoint precisely where those cables and towers need to go and provide concrete proof of progress if and when those addresses get struck from the list.

SB 5: Here’s one of several excellent ideas hatched in the Roanoke Valley. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, wants to lift the veil of secrecy that cloaks the Virginia Parole Board when its members vote whether or not to grant parole.

In 2020, after the parole board released a man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Richmond police officer, a state watchdog agency investigated and found the board in violation of the law and its own policies. Even as further troubling incidents came to light, the probe by the independent Office of the State Inspector General was squelched by officials in Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.

Beyond the details of the recent scandal, the state parole board operates as a public body with its actions and records protected from public scrutiny, which is a thing that should not be. The Virginia Coalition for Open Government and the Virginia Press Association support Suetterlein’s bill, and so do we.

SB 3: Suetterlein again, with a bill that if it became law would save confusion on election night and perhaps nip certain kinds of false claims in the bud. This proposed legislation would make it so that when a Virginia resident casts an absentee ballot, that ballot would be counted along with all the other votes from the precinct where the resident lives, instead of held until the very end and counted in a separate pool.

This proposal is especially valuable as many more people cast absentee ballots to avoid the potential virus exposure that comes with standing in line at the polls. The practice of holding absentee ballots and counting them last contributes to the “mirage” effect — as happened during the 2020 presidential election, with several states that remained Republican red that first night gradually turning Democrat blue as counting continued, creating very exploitable confusion.

Suetterlein says his bill “will help restore more confidence in the election results.” We agree.

House Bill 105: Those who cope daily with issues of mental health and substance abuse remain among our most vulnerable populations, too often jailed when treatment is what’s needed. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, wants to direct the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to study what it would take to renovate and expand the Catawba Hospital campus into a state-of-the-art facility providing services aimed at preventing substance abuse relapses, with mental health care still an essential part of the mission. The report would be due Dec. 1.

Rasoul has estimated that transforming Catawba Hospital could cost $200 million. Given the escalating overdose crisis that is annually killing more Virginians than firearm discharges and traffic collisions combined, that $200 million would be a worthwhile investment. Given the dilapidated state of the century-old Catawba hospital building, the investment is long overdue. At very least, it’s worth commissioning this study to find out what the options are and how they could be accomplished.

SB 72: The status of the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke appears considerably more fragile than it did in 2015, when the restored Norfolk & Western J Class 611 steam engine rumbled into Roanoke under its own power, an occasion that had thousands lining the railroad tracks and cheering. In 2022, the 611, a rail history treasure and the museum’s most prized possession, has to pull excursions in Pennsylvania because Amtrak no longer allows special train trips on its tracks. Going back to 2018, the museum itself has seen three new executive directors exit after six months or less on the job, and tax forms indicate the nonprofit has been operating in the red.

Nonetheless, the transportation museum is the place where visitors from all over the world come to learn about Southwest Virginia’s pivotal role in the development of the railroad industry. It’s where tourists come to see artifacts from the days that Norfolk & Western, now Norfolk Southern, kept its headquarters here and built its glorious engines.

VMT’s designation as the state’s official transportation museum acknowledges this importance. Yet despite that designation, VMT gets no financial support from the state, a wrong that Sen. John Edwards, R-Roanoke, is trying to set right by getting the museum classified as a state agency.

We hope he succeeds.