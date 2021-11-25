Their View | Sigh — another COVID-19 Thanksgiving

Remember how depressing it was in late November 2020? Even after six months of living with strict stay-at-home orders, COVID-19 still lurked unseen in every corner of the world.

The few treatments for infection were unproved or ineffective, and the terrible winter surge of infections was just beginning. Health officials pleaded with Americans to nix the traditional Thanksgiving feast with friends and family — or at the very least, to celebrate outside — and many people did just that, with the hope that doing so would ensure a future of healthy holidays.

Next year, we told ourselves while shivering through the alfresco meal with our pandemic pods, Thanksgiving will be back to normal. Big time.

It was a reasonable expectation. After all, Pfizer and BioNTech had just submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization for the first vaccine against COVID-19, and a second one from Moderna wasn’t far behind. Within a few weeks, health care workers would start getting the first of two shots, and vaccine manufacturers were ramping up production for the mass immunization campaign that would begin in early 2021. Back then, it wasn’t a stretch to imagine that by November 2021, most of the people in the U.S. would be gratefully inoculated against this dreaded disease. (If only.)