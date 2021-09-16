Their View: Shining a new light on solar energy

Significant technological innovations also would be needed, particularly in storage capacity and transmission lines. That’s especially critical because the percentage of vehicles and manufacturing processes switching to electricity is set to increase significantly as well, Daniel Cohan, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Rice University, told an editorial writer.

Cohan is an advocate of solar energy, but said the goal of decarbonizing the grid is best approached by not targeting a specific percentage from a specific source, especially as energy technology continues to evolve.

“We shouldn’t be aiming for a preordained percent of any one fuel, our aim should be to make electricity as clean, affordable and reliable as possible, and as soon as possible,” Cohan said. “We know that solar and wind are going to play leading roles in that. But we don’t know exactly what those percentages would be.” Most studies in the sector, Cohan added, “show that a more affordable path to get to clean electricity would have more blended supply.”

To its credit, the Biden administration hasn’t taken the DOE study as a policy blueprint, but as an example of what’s possible — at a time when it’s impossible to ignore the existential threat any longer.