Their View: Schools don't need to close to contain COVID

As the seemingly (but not-for-certain) less severe omicron variant elbows out delta and political leaders across America try to stave off fresh hospitalizations and deaths, one sound we aren’t hearing is a clamor for schools to close and give way to remote learning after the Christmas vacation.

Hopefully, we learned our lesson — one President Biden reiterated last Tuesday: The benefits of in-person learning far outweigh the risks. Schools aren’t hotbeds of viral spread, and even when they may play a role, if adults are careful and vaccinated, classrooms can open without creating a public health problem.

The 2019-20 school year was rudely interrupted in spring 2020 with no well-thought-out backup plan for at-home education. Last fall, New York City, the nation’s largest public school system, brought kids back on hybrid schedules while letting families choose to be fully remote, an option the majority selected.