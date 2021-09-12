Their View: Return to Trump’s border policies

The U.S. Supreme Court did President Joe Biden a favor in ordering the reinstatement of the “Remain in Mexico” policy governing asylum-seekers from Central America.

The program, part of former President Donald Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), was put in place in 2019 to deal with caravans of migrants who were showing up at the southern border claiming to be refugees from violence and persecution in their home countries.

Before the policy was implemented, asylum applicants were allowed to enter the country and remain in America until the hearing on their claim could be held. That could take months, and many never showed up for the hearings.

Trump’s policy sent the applicants back across the border to wait for adjudication of their claim.

Within seven months, encounters at the border dropped to 36,500 a month from 144,000.

And then Biden took over and immediately scrapped Trump’s immigration policies, including Remain in Mexico. In July, encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border hit 200,000, a 21-year high.

Federal courts have already blocked Biden from unilaterally undoing other Trump immigration provisions, including increased use of deportation and detention and suspension of the DACA program.