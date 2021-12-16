Their View | Require vaccination for US air travel

Canada already has put this sensible requirement in place, suggesting that it can be done with minimal disruption for airports and airlines. As of Oct. 30, vaccination became mandatory to board most flights and trains north of the border.

It applies to those ages 12 years and 4 months and up. Another important note: To comply with the mandate, Canadian travelers need to be fully vaccinated. Pfizer or Moderna recipients need to get second doses at least two weeks before traveling.

Canada sensibly put in a monthlong transition period to ease the adjustment to the new requirement. Travelers who didn’t qualify as fully vaccinated were “able to travel if they can show a valid COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of travel.”

A similar transition period would be needed in the U.S., especially if a mandate would be put in place before the holidays. But hopefully, U.S. travelers would be motivated to get started on the Pfizer or Moderna series in order to board a plane or get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is still a single immunization.

In a recent interview with an editorial writer, Minnesota infectious disease expert Mike Osterholm said he supports a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.