Their View: Renewability of alternative energy called into question

In Botetourt County, people who live near the proposed Rocky Forge wind farm project are attempting to stop the plan from both sides of the mountaintop it is supposed to occupy.

Local opposition is largely based on the fact that these large renewable energy projects cause noise, impact health, reduce property values, kill wildlife and despoil rural viewsheds. But rural residents are also righty concerned about what will happen to used wind turbine blades and solar panels when their usefulness is over.

“According to our research, cumulative waste productions will rise far sooner and more sharply than most analysts project,” stated a recent article in the Harvard Business Review. “We see the volume of (solar) waste surpassing that of new installations by the year 2031. By 2035, discarded panels would outweigh new units sold by 2.56 times.” And most of the blades from decommissioned wind turbines are currently being sawed up and dumped in local landfills.