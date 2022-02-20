 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Their View | Remington settlement sends message that victims have rights, too

  • 0
Newtown Shooting Gun Maker

FILE - An image of the weapon used during the Newtown school shooting is displayed while attorney Josh Koskoff speaks during a news conference in Trumbull, Conn., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. After agreeing to a $73 million lawsuit settlement with gun-maker Remington, the families of nine Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims say they are shifting their focus to ending firearms advertising.

 Seth Wenig - staff, AP

For decades, gun industry defenders have advanced the myth that guns don’t kill people. Sure, a gun sitting in a locked case doesn’t kill anyone, but a human brandishing one or more military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines can kill far more people, far quicker than if that person didn’t have a gun at all. Guns enable people to kill people in America by margins unmatched in any other developed nation. A major lawsuit settlement Tuesday could help put a dent in those margins.

The families of adults and children slain in 2012 at Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary School reached a $73 million settlement with representatives of arms maker Remington, which manufactured the military-style weaponry used to kill 20 first graders and six adults. The sickest lingering aftereffect of the killings a full decade later involves the way gun makers and the National Rifle Association persist in turning this tragedy and the parents’ suffering into a celebration of gun rights.

Which is why Tuesday’s settlement is so significant.

People are also reading…

Gun victims are finally standing up for their rights instead of leaving unchallenged the way mass-killing devices are marketed as a statement of manhood and Second Amendment preservation. Gun makers’ mission is not about the Constitution. It’s about maximizing profits. And they do it by advertising guns using macho, military imagery and associating assault rifles with patriotism and the defense of liberty.

Tuesday’s settlement shot a big hole through that nonsense. The families who lost loved ones in the 2012 massacre were limited by federal law from holding Remington liable for the bloodshed its product caused. But nine families tried a different tactic: challenging the way Remington appealed to insecure young men with advertisements like, “Consider your man card reissued.”

The lawsuit led to challenges all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to hear the case and tacitly affirmed that the lawsuit’s contention was legitimate. Gun industry representatives argued that there was no proof such marketing campaigns had any bearing on the deranged shooter’s actions. It was the shooter’s mother who purchased the weapons, and he killed her before going on the school rampage. So it’s a fair question whether marketing had any influence on the tragedy.

Nevertheless, the families who filed the lawsuit made a strong enough case that Remington’s insurers felt it best to settle than to risk fighting it out in court. After the Sandy Hook shooting, Remington was inundated with lawsuits and filed for bankruptcy. Predictably, the gun industry is trying to argue that since insurers made the settlement decision, this outcome doesn’t represent any kind of concession by firearms makers themselves.

Of course not. The industry remains just as irrational as ever in its defense of mass-killing machines and the mass marketing behind them. If more lawsuits succeed like this one, though, gun makers can soon consider their bankruptcy cards reissued.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guest View: Ideas to improve health care

Guest View: Ideas to improve health care

In a previous column, I responded to President Joe Biden’s challenge to identify what Republicans are for. In this column, I will continue to lay out my positive vision for policies that will benefit the American people with a specific focus on health care.

Their View | Biden should meet with school shooting victims

Their View | Biden should meet with school shooting victims

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin, was gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with 16 other students and faculty members on Valentine’s Day 2018, staged a dramatic protest Monday. Oliver said he asked for a meeting with Biden a month ago. Maybe Biden should listen.

Their View | Weird turns pro

Their View | Weird turns pro

The late gonzo journalist Hunter Thompson wrote, “when the going gets weird, the weird turn pro.” While the going has certainly gotten weird in 2022, in the age of social media, what constitutes “pro” and “amateur” gets a bit blurred.

Our View | They don’t make businessmen like Bill Gatton anymore

Our View | They don’t make businessmen like Bill Gatton anymore

Although Bill Gatton’s name has or will be coming off several car dealership signs around Bristol in the coming days, the name of one of the area’s preeminent businessmen will surely live on in multiple community investments. They don’t make businessmen like Bill Gatton anymore.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts