Their View | Remembering 9/11, 21 years later

Remembering 911 Patriot Day logo.jpg

Twenty-one years.

Twenty-one years since those horrific images of hijacked jets crashing into buildings.

Twenty-one years since so many lives vanished.

Twenty-one years since the world changed.

Since we changed.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch headline after that heartbreaking morning read “America’s darkest day.”

It still feels that way.

Today, the tremors of 9/11 are still being felt far from Manhattan, Arlington County and a Pennsylvania field. The sadness and sorrow remain, even if it’s difficult to imagine a time before the shock of Sept. 11.

In fact, as we reflect on the attacks this anniversary, it’s important to remember that an entire generation has been born since September 2001. They’ve only experienced that Tuesday through photos, file footage and others’ memories. It is a recollection of history, not first-hand experience.

They never saw the coverage of the recovery effort at Ground Zero, where debris for months was painstakingly searched for human remains.

They also didn’t experience our collective mourning — a sense of togetherness and even purpose, despite our divisions. That too is worth remembering this day: the horror of 9/11 brought us together.

To honor those who perished, let us remember how we came together 21 years ago.

We remember the victims today — and every day.

