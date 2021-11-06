Their View: Redistricting will be fine in hands of state supreme court

For centuries since, government officials adjusting their voting districts have birthed new gerrymanders, designed to help the ruling party stay on top. (Though, of course, the practice long predated the name.)

After the Civil War, gerrymandering became a way to disenfranchise Black voters, with boundaries drawn to confine a community’s Black population to a single district, while parsing out multiple districts with white majorities.

A trio of U.S. Supreme Court rulings in the early 1960s cemented a requirement that state and congressional voting districts be apportioned by population, which is why redistricting comes after each federal census.

The main effect this had on gerrymandering, unfortunately, was to make it more minutely targeted. Politicians did not pass on the opportunity to pick their voters, resulting in districts grossly disconnected from real-life geography and community.

In 2013, the nonprofit OneVirginia2021: Virginians for Fair Redistricting, led by the late Charlottesville attorney Leigh Middleditch, began a campaign to slay the gerrymander in Virginia, so that when new districts got drawn in response to 2020 census data, the results would be freed from blatant partisanship.