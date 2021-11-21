Their View | Progress is relative at the VEC

» An IT upgrade, which was supposed to begin in 2009 and was scheduled to be complete by 2013 (and finally kicked in Nov. 15) was eight years behind schedule.

» The department was understaffed even before the pandemic and that it was more than a year into the pandemic before serious steps were taken to increase staff, with Northam’s administration blocking some attempts.

» The VEC depended far too much on manual data entry and paper.

» And VEC’s leadership was often in the dark on how bad the situation was.

There are signs of improvement. For instance, Megan Healy, Virginia’s secretary of labor, claims the call time waiting period is now down to less than two minutes.

Still, why is the effort at fixing the system taking so long?

In a maddening disconnect, many needy and worthy petitioners were unable to receive what was rightfully theirs while the VEC was giving out incorrect payments to many who didn’t merit them.