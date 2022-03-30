Their View: Potential wheat shortage is more worrisome than high gas prices

The economic sanctions brought against Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, unjustified invasion of Ukraine are unprecedented in their sheer scale and in their harshness.

The consequences won’t be felt only in Russia, though the effects are not easy to predict.

Russia’s economy “is a reasonably small economy, but it is an economy that does supply some important things,” said Carla Ann Robbins, a faculty member at Baruch College’s Marxe School of Public and International Affairs and a former deputy editorial page editor at the New York Times. “Yanking an economy like this out of the global economy” has never before been attempted at this level, with the circumstances already volatile, “coming on top of such major disruptions from COVID, on top of the highest inflation in 40 years.”

Jennifer Hillman, a fellow of Georgetown University’s Institute of International Economic Law who has done work for the World Trade Organization and the United States International Trade Commission, emphasized that the sanctions placed on Russia have been extraordinary. To back up that assertion, she cited the speed at which the sanctions were levied, the measures taken to block Russian bank transactions and freeze financial assets, the grounding of air travel out of Russia, the bans on imports of goods into Russia, especially with regard to technology components, and the sheer number of countries and private corporations that are participating.

“They’re way more comprehensive than anything that we’ve ever done before for any other kind of sanction, whether you compare it to what we did with respect to Iran or Venezuela or others,” Hillman said. While sanctions usually take a long time to have an effect on the targeted country, “I think in this instance, we are seeing a relatively immediate effect as a result in part of the ban on goods.” For example, the Russian companies that manufacture tanks and large trucks have lost access to crucial parts.

Not to mention, Russian cities have begun to see long lines leading out of stores as supplies such as sugar dwindle and chains such as IKEA suspend operations, a throwback to the days of breadlines in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

Robbins and Hillman were speaking about the effects of the invasion of Ukraine on U.S. trade in a discussion presented by the Council on Foreign Relations, a nonpartisan think tank.

Whether the effects of the sanctions on Russia’s people will make any difference to Putin in his pursuit of war remains to be seen. “The tanks do in Ukraine roll a hell of a lot faster than sanctions do,” said Robbins.

The topic that looms biggest on the minds of U.S. consumers these days is the cost of petroleum, and how the war and the sanctions might worsen prices at the pump. Anyone who blames high gas prices on Putin is perhaps going out for a bit of spin, as costs per gallon were busting wallets months before the Feb. 24 incursion into Ukraine. Blaming the prices on the Biden administration also amounts to spin.

Experts don’t agree on the precise causes of high gas prices. It’s tied to oil companies keeping tight control of their supplies after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the energy market to crash, a disaster that followed years of losses blamed on overproduction. As a result, supply has not kept pace with the increasing demand as pandemic restrictions have loosened.

Cutting off the oil supply from Russia to the U.S. won’t make that huge a difference, Hillman said. “We get, grand total, probably 8% of our oil and gas at the most from Russia directly and ditto on many of the other products.” However, “these sanctions are going to have a major impact throughout the world because of what they do to everything else.”

The farming industry is already feeling that squeeze. Russia is the world’s top exporter of fertilizer, and in a month prices have risen 40% worldwide.

Much has been made of Ukraine’s status as the breadbasket of Europe, a top world exporter of grains, especially wheat. Not as often mentioned: The world’s biggest exporter of wheat happens to be Russia. The nations together account for about 25% of all wheat exports.

“The whole world is now going to be facing a very great shortage of wheat and a significant rise in the prices of everything that is made using wheat,” Hillman said.

Wheat in Ukraine is planted in April and May to be harvested in late June and early July, a schedule that appears horrendously precarious. Meanwhile, Russia has banned all exports of wheat. “They’re going to hoard whatever wheat they have for themselves,” Hillman said.

Is there an opportunity for American farms to fill the gap? In Southwest and Southside Virginia, that’s highly unlikely, even though Botetourt County’s seal features a sheaf of wheat and once upon a time Lee and Scott counties in far Southwest were known for their profuse wheat harvests.

Nowadays, wheat in Southwest Virginia is mainly grown as a cover crop to protect the soil from erosion, and instead of being harvested, before it can mature it’s chemically killed and replaced with a spring cash crop like corn or soybeans.

It’s possible wheat producers in the Midwest and upper Northwest U.S. could benefit from the shortage, as wheat there is planted at the same time that Ukraine’s crop would be. But even in those cases, drastically altering schedules for planting on short notice is just not a possibility in the agriculture industry.

“That shortage comes at a time in which the United States has had particularly poor crops of wheat over the last couple of years, in part due to all of the climate change effects on flooding and droughts at the worst possible time for a wheat crop,” Hillman said. “For the farmers, obviously, their decision on whether they want to plant more wheat or not is going to depend on whether they can get more money for growing something else.”

Unless the government rapidly steps in to provide financial incentives such as offsetting the costs of fertilizer and equipment, farmers aren’t going to abandon the plans for growing and selling they’ve already made.