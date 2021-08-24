Their View: Popular culture doesn't reflect Sunbelt America

The Brookings Institute explored this question three years ago in an article entitled: “Does TV bear some responsibility for hard feelings between urban America?” That’s not quite the question we’ve asked, but it’s close enough. The institute studied television shows since the 1950s. It concluded: “The geographic representation by region has remained fairly consistent over time. In every decade, more shows have been set in the Northeast and West census regions than their overall population shares. About 15 percent of TV shows have been set in both New York City and Los Angeles, although each city contained on average four percent of the country’s population over this time period. Slightly fewer shows have been set in the Midwest than its population share, while the South has represented a much smaller share of TV shows (15 percent) than population (33 percent). The South’s share of scripted TV shows has grown only slightly since the 1950s, while population share has increased substantially. Moreover, 40 percent of Southern TV shows were set in the Baltimore or Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas, which are part of the South geographically but culturally more aligned with the Northeast.”