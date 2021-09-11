Their View: Physicians who mislead the public deserve to have their licenses suspended

Physicians are sworn by their Hippocratic Oath to do no harm. Physicians who spread misinformation or disinformation, especially during a raging pandemic, have the potential to do a great deal of harm. When the public turns to physicians as trusted sources of medical advice, it is essential that the advice is based on scientific research alone, not political fantasy.

Those physicians who spread misinformation or disinformation on television, radio or other media platforms must understand that their words matter because a certain percentage of the population will act on what they hear.

The nonsensical assertions by so-called medical experts about the animal parasite medication ivermectin are a case in point. People are following this advice and are putting their lives in danger as a result.

The Federation of State Medical Boards recently warned that doctors “who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license.”