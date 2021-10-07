Their View: Overcharging ratepayers should be illegal

Even though Dominion Energy earned more than $1.1 billion above its state-guaranteed rate of return over the past four years, its 2.6 million customers in Virginia can expect to see only a fraction of that overcharge in refunds, according to the State Corporation Commission.

That’s because under the Grid Transformation and Security Act, which was passed by a bipartisan majority in the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2018, state-regulated utilities are allowed to use “overearnings” — also known as excessive profits — to modernize the grid and invest in renewable energy.

The state law basically gives Dominion a huge financial incentive to gouge its customers. And because the company is a state-sanctioned monopoly, customers have nowhere else to go to purchase electricity, one of the basic necessities of life.

But the SCC, which is supposed to be the public’s watchdog, claims that state law requires Dominion to refund only $312 million to overcharged Virginians. That means that Dominion will get to keep the remaining $831 million — in addition to the guaranteed 9.2% return on equity the giant utility is allowed under the law. All perfectly legal, thanks to the General Assembly.