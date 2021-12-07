Their View: Our disunity and inequity are killing us

There seems to have been no coherent strategy to immunize people in Africa’s 54 nations, many of which lack the vaccine stock or health care infrastructure to effectively administer it. Perhaps the rest of the world has no use for Africa beyond colonialism, extraction and exploitation.

The world appears to think it can employ the usual barriers to reduce exposure to an undesirable element: a strategically placed highway, railroad tracks, a wall or an ocean. Police officers, border guards, immigration policies or travel bans. Racism, sexism or classism.

It doesn’t have to be this way, and it can’t stay this way.

For most of the first year of this pandemic, Latinos in Richmond and Henrico County were most likely to become sick and die from the virus. But today, nearly three out of four Latinos are vaccinated, making them the most vaccinated group in those jurisdictions. Their vaccination rate exceeds the state average — a result of intentional efforts to expand vaccine access.

Immunizing an entire continent is a more difficult lift. But nothing good happens, locally or globally, without intentionality, education and a plan.