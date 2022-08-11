 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Their View | On Mar-a-Lago search, GOP sides against the law with a lawless ex-president

  • 0
Trump FBI

A Donald Trump supporter stands on a bridge outside the entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

It will be some time before the nation knows exactly what the FBI was looking for, and what it found, during Monday’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home and resort. But the known factors so far all point to a strong presumption of legitimacy for the operation. FBI Director Christopher Wray is a Trump appointee. Attorney General Merrick Garland is known for his caution. A judge had to affirm the probability of finding evidence of criminality before granting the warrant.

And Trump himself has a documented history of mishandling classified records.

Yet Republicans from Florida to Washington immediately alleged corruption on the part of the FBI without citing evidence. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy even threatened to investigate Garland, as if to suggest McCarthy thinks the law doesn’t apply to the former president.

Americans should withhold judgment until the facts come out, but one thing is already clear: What used to be the law-and-order party now sides reflexively against law enforcement to appease an ex-president who, among many other examples of lawlessness, defended the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

People are also reading…

Trump’s disregard for the rules governing presidential records has long been evident. During his presidency, Trump revealed classified information while receiving Russian diplomats at the White House. He had a habit of ripping up documents or flushing them down White House toilets. The National Archives revealed in February that it had to arrange for the return of 15 boxes of documents that Trump had improperly taken to his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The news of the FBI’s search, announced by Trump himself in a tweet with his usual self-serving air of grievance, reportedly was about more such records, though details remain vague. The FBI generally doesn’t comment on pending investigations.

But the usual Trump defenders attached the most exaggerated motive possible to the investigation. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted that it is the use of “government power to persecute political opponents” and compared it to “3rd world Marxist dictatorships.” A tweet from the House Judiciary Committee’s GOP caucus asked, “Doesn’t the FBI have better things to do than harass the former PRESIDENT?,” again making the assumption the search was unjustified. One Florida lawmaker suggested that FBI agents working there should be “arrested upon sight.”

The same crowd that shouted “lock her up” after Hillary Clinton mishandled records as secretary of state seems to completely discount the strong likelihood that the search for Trump’s records was fully justified — and potentially a much more serious security breach.

Though neither presidents nor ex-presidents are above the law, executing such a warrant is without precedent. The Justice Department ultimately will have to offer a strong explanation of why this startling step was taken.

If that explanation includes evidence of criminality by the former president, it will be interesting to see whether the GOP finally regains its interest in the rule of law.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Their View | ‘No’ Good asks others to take risks

Their View | ‘No’ Good asks others to take risks

Recently, Congressman Bob Good embarrassed his constituents again. This time, the nay-saying Republican was one of only 18 members of the 435-member U.S. House to vote against endorsing Finland and Sweden for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO.

Their View | Teachers can save us from ourselves

Their View | Teachers can save us from ourselves

Despite everything that state leaders, school board members, and parents have done to and said about teachers in recent years, this week these highly skilled professionals returned to their classrooms. We owe each of them our gratitude and respect.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts