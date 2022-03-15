Their View: Nonprofits should steer clear of politics

Since the invasion into Ukraine, all manner of sanctions have been lobbed at Russia — everything from ending state procurement contracts, to pulling vodka from store shelves and the recent stringent ban on importing Russian oil.

That last one is aimed, hopefully, at easing the spike in prices at the nation’s gas pumps, which on average have exceeded $4 a gallon in Virginia, per latest estimates by AAA. Freezing vodka sales from liquor stores is a move directed at hobbling the Russian economy.

However, in the wave of swift global moral condemnation, Gov. Glenn Youngkin also came on strong with his flex against Russia. In addition to taking “decisive action,” in support of Ukraine, Youngkin called for two Virginia localities, Norfolk and Roanoke, to sever their ties with sister city alliances in Russia, as per his Feb. 26 press release.

Norfolk and Roanoke have decades-long relationships with several cities internationally, including Pskov and Kaliningrad in Russia. Those cities and their sister-city nonprofits now find themselves caught in the middle of a political debate. In a tale of two cities, each are taking different approaches.

However, in an effort to remain neutral and continue helping others, nonprofits should steer clear of murky crossovers into politics, which can interfere with the important work they do.

The National Council of Nonprofits has maintained “the sector should avoid partisan issues that could compromise the public’s overall trust in a nonprofit’s mission or its status as a nonpartisan problem solver,” per the council’s website. Further, charitable organizations, churches and others with 501(c)(3) statuses are prohibited in participating in any political campaign or candidate endorsement, as per the U.S. tax code.

Both cities have established relationships for at least three decades. Under Roanoke Valley Sister Cities Inc., the Southwest Virginia locality has been linked to Pskov, Russia, and the Pskov Oblast’ Sister City Organization since 1992. Over the past decade, as per the RVSCI website, both have been involved in humanitarian, educational and medical endeavors.

Similarly in Norfolk, the Hampton Roads city has had connections to Kaliningrad since the early 1990s. The Russian port city on the Baltic Sea has a population of 1 million and has enjoyed mutual exchanges with Norfolk-based academics, students and other programs.

Late February, Norfolk Sister City Association President Marguerite Inscoe sent a letter to the Norfolk City Council stating the nonprofit did not wish to sever ties amid the Russian invasion. Her letter came after Youngkin took his stance against Russia, and Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander also called for the nonprofit to cut ties, as first reported in The Virginian-Pilot.

Inscoe’s letter, dated Feb. 28, said “lasting peace can best be achieved through the development of personal relationships. We desire to continue our quest to establish a meaningful relationship with the people of Kaliningrad.”

However, the nonprofit conceded that the decision to “establish or disestablish relationships” was up to city officials. Last Tuesday, the City Council voted to suspend sister-city relationships with Kaliningrad until “peace and sovereignty are restored in Ukraine,” as reported in The Pilot.

Perhaps severing sister city connections is not quite the same as a political or candidate endorsement. But the Norfolk nonprofit, in support of Ukraine, has placed a hood over the Kaliningrad directional marker, which will remain covered until the invasion is over, Inscoe’s letter stated. It’s a tacit but firm political statement against Russia.

While the Norfolk nonprofit said its relationship over the years with Kaliningrad “has waned,” plans in Roanoke to continue rapport with Pskov mostly are a go.

The Roanoke City Council, as reported by Cardinal News, recently passed a resolution “condemning Russia’s unwarranted and inhumane invasion of Ukraine,” while also voting to “defy” Youngkin’s call to break off sister-city ties. In turn, reps at RVSCI say the organization will continue to maintain contacts in Pskov, albeit somewhat muted ones. That includes an exchange program with Ferrum College in Virginia and Pskov State University in Russia.

“Our mission is that of promoting mutual understanding, friendship and peace with all of our sister cities,” RVSCI President Mary Jo Fassié said in an email. “We are ... not a government entity, and should have the freedom in the U.S.A. to continue our mission ... and not be forced to adopt the political decision of the governor of Virginia (nor any other politician) who did not reach out to us before issuing his statement.”

As reported earlier this week, more than 400 civilians have perished during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and more than 800 people have been injured, per the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Fassié said the nonprofit would like to see a cease-fire and Russian troops withdrawn from Ukraine, so it might continue the dialogue started with Pskov for virtual and ultimately in-person exchanges.

RVSCI also is sending a $1,000 donation to the Kosciuszko Foundation Ukrainian Relief Fund, a program aligned with the sister city organization in Poland — a country where many Ukrainian refugees have fled to and found a safe haven, Fassié added in her email.

It seems to be a better use of mental energy than brashly suspending relationships, though many cities around the country are opting to do just that. Rather than a murky crossover, let nonprofits stay on one side and politics stay on the other.