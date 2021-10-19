Their View: No complaining about new district lines

And so on. Every possible point of compromise or consensus was rejected by one side or the other.

When Harris and two other Democratic commissioners walked out on Friday, commissioners had not even agreed to ask for a 14-day extension to finish work on the legislative districts.

This is not what voters had in mind last November when they overwhelmingly voted for the constitutional amendment setting up the Redistricting Commission instead of relying on partisan gerrymandering by the majority, as was always done in the past.

To be fair, commissioners were faced with the extremely difficult task of reconciling not only the placement of minority voters based on seemingly contradictory court orders that prohibit both “packing and cracking,” but also creating “compact and contiguous” districts that do not separate “communities of interest.” All while following statutory “standards and criteria” that prohibit “unduly favoring or disfavoring any political party” — and keeping the population of each new district relatively equal.