Their View: Moral bankruptcy doesn't count in Sackler family protection deal

The Sacklers donated billions of dollars to fund major arts facilities and wings of museums around the country, as if to whitewash their culpability. On Dec. 9, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the Sackler name would be removed from seven exhibition spaces.

A federal bankruptcy judge in September reluctantly signed off on the deal that granted the Sacklers protection. The Sacklers agreed to dissolve Purdue Pharma and pay out $4.5 billion to states that had filed claims. But the family had already moved an estimated $10 billion to offshore accounts in the years before the settlement, putting the money out of reach.

Even at the time of the bankruptcy settlement, the judge who approved the deal expressed extreme discomfort with the arrangement, saying, “This is a bitter result. B-I-T-T-E-R.”

In striking down the agreement, McMahon echoed concerns raised by this newspaper and others that the federal bankruptcy system was never designed to assign liability protections to people who weren’t directly tied to a bankruptcy claim, aren’t financially bankrupt and, in fact, are filthy rich.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson perhaps said it best: “There cannot be two forms of justice — one for ordinary Americans and a different one for billionaires.” He acknowledged that some potentially rough and litigious days are ahead, but the need to hold the Sackler family accountable remains paramount. “I’m prepared to take this fight all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary, to ensure true accountability for the Sackler family.”