Their View: Miyares must keep promise to investigate Parole Board

A Richmond Times-Dispatch investigation found that under Bennett’s watch, more than 100 parolees were released from supervision without any recommendations from parole officers.

Instead of delving further, Northam’s administration chose to question whether the state’s watchdog agency had any right to investigate the parole board in the first place. Inspector General Michael Westfall reportedly feared for his job security after the reprimand and pledged not to dig any further into the parole board problems.

In the sort of move that makes any sensible person wonder who is trying to hide what from who, Democrats in the General Assembly instead authorized a $230,000 inquiry into whether the lead investigator into the parole board violations, Jennifer Moschetti, was acting out of political bias when she made her original findings.

The law firm that conducted the investigation into Moschetti proclaimed she was indeed biased without ever speaking to her or Bennett, and without making a convincing case for that accusation. By then Moschetti had already been fired, ostensibly for leaking investigation records to lawmakers.

Nothing in the report about Moschetti contradicted the first report substantiating violations of law and procedure by the parole board.