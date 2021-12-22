Their View: Meadows' legacy is one of weak conscience, misplaced loyalty

Pity poor Mark Meadows, former North Carolina representative and White House chief of staff, who has traded his dignity for the worst of causes.

The loss came to light last week as we learned more about his role in former President Donald Trump’s illicit attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, as illuminated and detailed by thousands of pages of documents and texts Meadows turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

At first, it seemed Meadows realized his duty to cooperate with the committee.

But he has since withdrawn his cooperation and sued the committee, claiming executive privilege as justification for his refusal to appear before the committee in person.

That’s one way to disguise his complicity in a scheme to overthrow the U.S. government — a summary of events that becomes more difficult to deny with every new revelation.