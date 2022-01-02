Their View | Maxwell’s victims get measure of justice, but will verdict help everyday sexual-abuse victims?

Here’s the second most important message that the jury in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial delivered in finding her guilty of trafficking minor girls to be sexually exploited. It comes courtesy of a statement by state Sen. Lauren Book, of Broward County, “The brave women who testified in the trials against Maxwell and (Jeffrey) Epstein not only held their own abusers accountable, but also paved the way for other survivors to come forward with the knowledge that they, too, can be heard and believed.

“Times have changed. No matter how rich and powerful, if you seek to harm or exploit children, justice will be served.”

We can only hope.

Strip away the Palm Beach mansion, the Manhattan townhouse, a complicit British socialite, the millionaire A-list men aboard Epstein’s private plane that flew them to his private island — and even the voyeuristic tales of sex (we know it was abuse) with pretty teens, and the victims’ testimony exposed the untold stories of likely millions of young girls and boys. These are stories of abuse at the hands of an authority figure, coaching them, grooming them, guaranteeing their buy-in to their own abuse. Then, when they finally tell someone else in authority, the victims’ claims are ignored, dismissed, hushed up.