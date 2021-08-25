Their View: Masks in school and the greater good

To the parents who insist that masking of kids should be a family decision, do you not see that your family’s decision co-opts the decision-making of others? You are part of a broader community. A decision by you affects your community. The fact is, your mask protects me, and my mask protects you.

And what of the right-minded concern for kids who are immunocompromised or who are dealing with a disability that makes them more vulnerable to the virus or the consequences of contracting it? Hear this: It is arguably a civil rights issue.

It was sobering to read a petition launched by parents of children enrolled in local Catholic schools demanding the diocese abandon its mask mandate, which was announced last week. In part, the petition reads: “There is a growing concern that parents are losing their rights to do what is best for their children. We must stand up as parents and as a community and say enough is enough.”

Really?

What about standing up for the social values promoted by the Church and, presumably, by those who are a part of the Church’s school community: care for your brother and your sister?

Here are some more facts: