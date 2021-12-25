Their View: Many of us are grieving this holiday season

“Grief is associated with a loss of someone and adjusting to the difficult aspects,” she says. “However, it can be (that) the person is still here with us, but we no longer share the same relationship. A lot of people are going through that.”

Park’s main advice for someone dealing with loss this holiday season is recognizing the feelings that come along with grief — anger, anxiety, helplessness, etc. — are normal and valid things to feel. Having personal check-ins amongst the holiday hustle will help you digest those feelings.

“It’s even more reason to remember to be kind to yourself and to look after your own needs, whether that’s physical self care, or emotional self care, or even spiritual self care,” she says.

There is a lot during the holidays that you won’t be able to change. I can’t change the absence of my grandma, and I can’t change that I miss her. It is possible, however, to change your holiday traditions to better suit your needs. Instead of the traditional holiday meal at home, you could choose to go out to eat. If being at home is difficult, you could plan a trip, even if it’s just to the next town over. You could start a new tradition, like lighting a candle to symbolize your grief.