Their View: Local connections can help bring us all back together

The U.S. Capitol’s history includes both protests and acts of isolated violence. But not since the War of 1812 has there ever been a full-scale assault aimed at stopping our democracy from functioning.
That almost changed on Sept. 11, 2001, when the building barely avoided being hit by a hijacked airliner. This moment rallied Americans together in a way it arguably had not been since the attack on Pearl Harbor some 65 years earlier.
Just short of 20 years later, on Jan. 6, 2021, another assault occurred, this one led by American citizens determined to stop the certification of a legitimately run national election. Unlike the event almost two decades earlier, however, this assault did not unite us but rather has deepened our divisions.
What has changed since 9/11, and can we reverse the trend?
The answers are multivariable, but without doubt the expansive role of social media, which wasn’t generally available in 2001, plays a central role. Peer-to-peer sharing applications like Facebook and Twitter not only magnify our fears but spread them more quickly via memes that simplify complex issues and rally like-minded people together around bad information and conspiracy theories. The result is a Balkanized society.
We’ve always been susceptible to conspiracy theories, but the speed at which they now spread is unprecedented. For example, roughly the same percentage of people believe the conspiracy theories surrounding the Sept. 11 attack as do those who believe the 2020 election was stolen, according to professor Kathryn Olmsted of the University of California, Davis, who has studied conspiracy theories. But there was no peer-to-peer sharing in 2001, so it took longer for these ideas to take root. Moreover, people weren’t willing to resort to violence.
In the case of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, peer-to-peer sharing via social media fueled the attackers. Within hours of the presidential election, Facebook became an echo chamber of election misinformation and conspiracy theories. An investigation by the Washington Post and ProPublica has found that between Election Day on Nov. 3 and the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 there were an average of 10,000 posts a day challenging the election and often threatening violence.
The size and magnitude of our current polarization makes it feel as if there is little we can do individually to change things. Fortunately, that is not the case.
America has been at polarized crossroads before, and our ability to come together very often starts not at the top in Washington but locally. When we get to know people outside of social media and the political fray, it becomes easier to see each other not as stereotypes — Republican, Democrat, right-wing extremist or left-wing socialist — but as neighbors who share a great deal in common.
This is not just an aspirational, feel-good ideal. Consider the divisive topic of migrants. Research has shown that the more socially interactive people are at a local level, the more likely they are to not fear those who come from outside our borders. This is true not just in the United States but across the globe.
No one is so foolish to believe that connecting on a social level is going to fix all our problems, but the hard work of coming to understand one another can only really play out locally. How do we meet our neighbors? It starts with spending less time on social media and more time talking with those around us.
Simple things like eating together, joining local organizations, taking advantage of the many events offered throughout the region or volunteering at your school or an animal shelter.
A visit to local shop owners is another great way to become more socially engaged. At many of these stores, you aren’t just buying product but joining a community.
The political polarization in our nation is real. Connecting with our neighbors locally around the many other activities that bind us together is one first step into not letting the polarization — and the ongoing debate about it on social media — consume us.