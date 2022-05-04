Their View: Liberty's indifference to sex assault charge signals a bigger issue

Liberty University prides itself on its moral code of conduct. Among other things, the code bans students from having sex “outside of a biblically-ordained marriage between a natural-born man and a natural-born woman.”

Meanwhile, a federal lawsuit filed last week by a former student charges that the Lynchburg school took months to even acknowledge her rape complaint against a fellow student.

The suit follows reporting by the nonprofit investigative website ProPublica that found a number of female Liberty students who said that university officials discouraged them from filing sexual assault charges. In some cases, those officials allegedly suggested that the assault victims themselves might be punished for having violated the strict moral code that is part of an honor system called The Liberty Way.

The U.S. Department of Education is now investigating those claims.

If the wheels have not already come off of Liberty’s piety mobile, they are wobbling dangerously.

Founded by televangelist Jerry Falwell, the private religious school does not permit on-campus students to watch or listen to “media and entertainment “ with “anti-Christian messages.” It requires modesty in its on-campus dress code. It bans drinking and drugs on-campus and makes it an honor offense to attend off-campus parties where alcohol and drugs are present, even if students don’t partake. It defines “any state of undress with a member of the opposite sex” as “sexual misconduct.”

But somehow it forgot to investigate a brutal rape charge for months?

“The university has not reviewed the lawsuit and therefore declines to make a specific, public comment on the suit at this time,” a spokesman said Monday. “Liberty University will certainly address these claims in court.”

If only half of what the suit alleges is true, the school faces a scandal as bad as when the voyeuristic sexual practices of Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife surfaced during Junior’s tenure as Liberty’s president.

The lawsuit shields the alleged rape victim’s name, calling her Jane Doe. The suit says that instead of looking into her charge that in April 2021 a drunken male student acquaintance held her down and forced her to have intercourse, the school investigated her for drinking at the off-campus party where the assault allegedly occurred.

The suit charges that the victim went to Liberty officials in the days after the alleged rape but was ignored by the department charged with investigating her claim. That department is charged with continuing to ignore the young woman’s repeated requests for an investigation into her attack for months. When the school finally did address her complaint months later, the suit says school officials told her she would have to undergo face-to-face cross-examination by her alleged assailant. The university supposedly offered no academic accommodation as Jane Doe’s school work suffered from her trauma. Liberty eventually placed her on academic probation, then suspended her from the university for bad grades, the lawsuit says. She was also supposedly told she would have to pass a drug test to regain admission.

“This really gets to the heart of why people don’t report sexual assault more often,” said Renee Branson, executive director of the Charlottesville-based Sexual Assault Resource Agency.

Blaming and shaming sexual assault victims adds psychological trauma to an already terrible injury, Branson said.

“It has this domino effect,” she told The Daily Progress.

The dominoes falling here may also knock down Liberty University’s reputation. If it mishandles sex assault investigations and hurts victims who already suffer, the school’s proclamations of moral certitude give way to a kind of moral turpitude.

The Liberty Way dictates limits on student sexual behavior in detail. The school defines “sexual immorality” to include “spending the night with a member of the opposite sex.” Then, it punishes such behavior with the same penalties it applies to drug dealing, “life threatening behavior” and weapons violations.

In addition to The Liberty Way, the school website offers a separate link that explains how the university handles sexual assault complaints. In exchange for reporting and participating in investigations, the policy says the school offers “amnesty” from “minor violations” of the honor code, such as premarital sex, drug use or drinking.

Sadly, this doesn’t happen unless someone actually listens to the victim. Just ask Jane Doe.