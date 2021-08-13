Their View: Lamar Jackson’s big shot: Ravens quarterback could save lives by publicly making the ‘personal’ choice to be vaccinated against COVID

Setting the money aside, Lamar Jackson could make a real difference by standing up at the Ravens practice facility in Owings Mills, Maryland, as soon as possible — perhaps a nurse or doctor at his side with a needle at the ready — and get vaccinated, willingly, proudly and enthusiastically for all his fans to see. Being an NFL star is undoubtedly great. Getting paid millions of dollars to play a game is probably even better. Performing in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans? Wow. And being named the best at what you do? Surely, a thrill. But none of them compare to saving young lives the way Jackson could easily do by demonstrating that the vaccine is safe and effective and not some difficult choice that should flummox a healthy adult.

The rise of the delta variant has raised the stakes in recent weeks, with COVID cases and deaths on the upswing nationally. And who in Maryland has gotten hit hardest by the pandemic? The statistics show Black and Hispanic residents have been infected at higher rates and are much more likely to end up hospitalized. Young people, particularly those 12 to 17 who only became vaccine eligible in May, are also among the least likely to already be vaccinated. How many of them would benefit from seeing a local sports star endorsing vaccination?

We’re not interested in bashing Lamar Jackson. We hope he and the Ravens will eventually sign a lucrative contract extension. His success means a lot to a whole lot of people. And it’s clear that ridiculing the vaccine hesitant does not make them any less hesitant. But even people who are inclined to distrust government to provide accurate information regarding an ongoing public health crisis (or the media to fairly report on it for that matter), may yet believe that a celebrity athlete who has access to the best medical advice will make the best possible choice. That gives Lamar Jackson a unique platform and an opportunity to save lives and help end the pandemic sooner rather than later. Will he rise to the challenge as he so often does? The clock is ticking.