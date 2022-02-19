Their View | Lab schools proposal could advance education goals in Virginia

“Elections have consequences,” as now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin said on his Twitter feed in May 2021.

How consequential Youngkin’s education agenda will be, however, hinges on how precisely he and legislators define their terms. In particular, “charter schools,” and “lab schools.”

Charter schools — public schools unshackled from many of the regulations that traditional public schools must follow — have effectively died in the Senate and have little chance of resurrection this session.

That’s a good thing.

To be effective, charter school legislation must be smartly written to accommodate a range of issues that surround these nontraditional public schools. We previously raised several concerns about a number of these issues (“Charter schools must prove they are better,” Jan. 30).

Lab schools potentially offer a better path forward. Whether they make their way into Virginia’s educational sphere, however, depends on how these schools, and their funding, are defined.

Broadly speaking, lab schools operate in partnership with universities. What that partnership looks like varies. Some operate as teacher-training centers, others as research centers, job-skill training centers and more.

Their governance structures also take several forms. Many, like the Preuss School run by the University of California San Diego, operate under state charter school laws. Others, like the Greenwood Laboratory School run by Missouri State University, operate as private schools.

Currently, the House and the Senate have two very different visions for how lab schools in Virginia would function and be funded.

The Senate vision is found in a bipartisan bill introduced by Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington County. It would allow public and nonprofit universities and colleges — but not for-profit universities or private businesses — to run lab schools. Further, applicants would be favored if they partner with local school boards, come from historically black colleges and universities, or target an underserved community.

As for funding, students would “be considered a student of the local school division in which the college partnership laboratory school is located.” (Senate Bill 598; Feb. 10)

In other words, if a student in Spotsylvania County wished to attend a lab school in the city of Fredericksburg, that student’s state, local and federal dollars would stay in Spotsylvania and not “travel” to the city.

This ensures that traditional public schools don’t lose the funding they need to educate children.

This is critical, as for the foreseeable future traditional public schools will be educating the vast majority of Virginia’s students.

We cannot divert funds for a precious few, thereby damaging the ability of traditional public schools to effectively educate the many.

The House version does not currently enjoy bipartisan support and was introduced by Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach. It would allow for-profit universities and private businesses to operate lab schools and would require no partnership with local school boards.

Most important, it makes no allowances for keeping a student’s state funding in the district he or she is assigned.

In short, this bill arguably is using the “lab school” label to create a charter school architecture.

The differences in these two bills over how lab schools operate and how they’re funded may well be the death of the idea in reconciliation.

That would be unfortunate.

Educators, parents, researchers, policymakers, Democrats and Republicans all recognize there is a significant achievement gap between socio-economically disadvantaged students and their more-financially-secure peers.

This gap is longstanding, and to date there is precious little data to support the notion that charter schools can successfully bridge it.

The Senate’s carefully constructed lab school bill, however, has a real shot of doing something good for students who have struggled to achieve.

It has broad support not only from Republicans, but also Democrats, universities and colleges in Virginia, teacher unions, and a number of associations aligned with traditional public schools.

If established, these lab schools could become what both Republicans and Democrats desire. A place to test new ways to educate vulnerable children, and incubate new ideas that can help move the needle on student achievement.

Gov. Youngkin has introduced a good idea that can potentially accomplish what he, his supporters and all Virginians want: better education for our children.

Let’s not let a desire to push the operational and funding model for charter schools, which the Senate has made clear it will kill, derail this opportunity.

Elections have consequences. But how great those are comes down to settling on terms we can all agree to.

On lab schools, we’re there.

Let’s go.