Their View: Kabul fiasco evokes unlearned lessons from the past

It would be comparable to the disaster of Pearl Harbor. Higher-ups couldn’t believe that blips on a radar screen were Japanese dive-bombers even though the U.S. was on high alert to an enemy attack in 1941.

Earlier that year, Joseph Stalin rejected intelligence reports that an attack by Hitler’s forces was imminent. How could that be? The Nazis and Soviets had negotiated a non-aggression pact.

Was the U.S. similarly lulled into dropping its guard? It’s been announced that the head of the CIA is hurrying back to Afghanistan for a second round of talks with the head of the Taliban. The previous talks were kept secret. The Taliban has gone back and forth between refusing and granting an extension of the Aug. 31 due date for America being out of the country.

Connecting those data points awaits future publication of the documents. But this much is already clear: The U.S. exit violates basic principles of military strategy. Disengaging from enemy forces is risky business. You lose sight of what the other guy is up to.

Armies fall back step-by-step to a secure place of disembarking. This time we simultaneously announced we were going and pulled out the American advisers from the local forces that would cover our retreat. Its backbone removed, the Afghan army hadn’t an officer cadre to make battlefield decisions.